The northern lights were widely visible across most of Wyoming on Tuesday, November 11, due to a powerful G4 geomagnetic storm. We asked for photos last night and over 300 people responded, showing us their view of the sky last night. You can see some of those below; or see them all on our Facebook page.

Wyoming's high elevation and dark, open landscapes make it one of the better places in the western U.S. to view the aurora borealis when conditions are right. But seeing them in the Cowboy State is rare!

If you missed them last night, don't fret. Wyoming has a good chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, especially in rural areas away from city lights. Visibility is expected to be highest between 10 PM and 2 AM local time, but forecasts can change, so check the weather and the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center for the latest updates. Clouds can obscure the view, and a camera on a smartphone can help detect the lights even if they are faint to the naked eye.

Last night's color show was green and pink, as seen below. The color depends on the specific gas that is struck by solar particles. Greens are the most common, caused by high-energy electrons colliding with oxygen atoms about 100 to 300 km up. Pink and purples occur when particles strike nitrogen molecules, often seen at the lower edge of the display.

