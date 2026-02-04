Let’s get one thing out of the way: McDonald’s is delicious. The fries are elite, the Egg McMuffin remains undefeated, and at some point in our lives, most of us have been genuinely saved by a drive-thru.

That said, being tasty and being an economic powerhouse are two very different things.

This week, McDonald’s released a new “Economic Impact Report,” produced with Oxford Economics, detailing how its nearly 30 Wyoming restaurants support the state’s economy “in ways you might not expect.” The report is full of impressive-sounding numbers—until you slow down and actually do the math.

For example, McDonald’s says it purchased more than $52,000 worth of ingredients in Wyoming in 2024, including 46,000 pounds of sugar. Spread across almost 30 restaurants over a full year, that comes out to less than $1,800 per restaurant. In a state built on agriculture and ranching, that’s less “economic driver” and more “loose change in the couch cushions.”

The sugar shout-out is also a curious choice. Wyoming is famous for beef and dairy, yet the report doesn’t explain whether McDonald’s is meaningfully sourcing those products locally—or simply pointing to the cheapest ingredients it can buy in-state and calling it a win.

Employment is another major talking point. McDonald’s says more than 1,500 people work at its Wyoming locations, which sounds significant until you remember that fast-food jobs are typically low-wage, high-turnover positions. The report doesn’t mention average pay, hours worked, or how long employees stick around—details that matter if we’re talking about real economic stability instead of headcount alone.

Then there’s the education assistance: $81,600 in tuition support for nearly 40 employees in one year. That’s helpful for those workers, no question. But zoom out and it means fewer than 3 percent of Wyoming McDonald’s employees received assistance, averaging about $2,000 each—enough for some classes, not enough to dramatically change a career path.

The fine print tells another important story. Most McDonald’s restaurants are owned by independent franchisees, not the corporation itself. Franchise owners set wages, schedules, and working conditions, while McDonald’s gets to claim the economic impact. It’s a setup that lets the company take credit for jobs without taking responsibility for what those jobs actually look like.

Oxford Economics’ involvement gives the report a polished, serious tone, but corporate-commissioned economic studies tend to focus on what’s easy to count—not what’s harder to measure. Missing from the report is how much money leaves Wyoming through franchise fees, corporate royalties, supply contracts, and profits that head straight out of state.

Also absent: the effect on local diners, the health costs tied to fast-food consumption, or whether a landscape dominated by low-wage service jobs is really the kind of economic success worth celebrating.

McDonald’s Wyoming presence isn’t nothing. It employs people, sells a lot of burgers, and—again—those burgers are delicious and affordable. But the report makes a modest, familiar footprint sound like a surprising economic boon.

For readers, the takeaway isn’t that McDonald’s has no impact on Wyoming’s economy. It’s that the impact may be far smaller—and far more complicated—than the press release suggests.

