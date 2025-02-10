Wyoming Man Killed in Natrona County Rollover Crash

A 44-year-old Wyoming man is dead after a fatal wreck in Casper on February 6.

The crash happened on WY 220 at Milepost 83 at 7:29 a.m.

Derick Heikes was driving east when his Nissan drifted off the roadway to the right. According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway patrol the vehicle traveled about 182 feet on the shoulder of the road before over-correcting.

The Nissan then went back into the eastbound lane before entering a passenger-side leading slide.

The vehicle crossed the road, exiting on the west side, where it tripped and rolled.

Highway Patrol says Heikes was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. They have listed driver fatigue, inattention, and speed as possible contributing factors.

This is the first reported fatal crash on a Natrona County highway so far this year. There have been six fatal crashes on Wyoming highways in 2025 compared to two at the same time last year.

