Florida Man Killed While Bicycling in Sweetwater County

A Florida resident was killed while bicycling in Sweetwater County yesterday, July 12.

According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the accident happened near Rock Springs on I-80 at milepost 105.

A Western Star combination unit traveled into the right lane onto the shoulder of the interstate and collided into 62-year old Albert Didominic, killing him.

The road conditions were dry and clear. Driver fatigue/Sleep are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 67th fatality this year compared to 55 at the same time last year and 49 in 2021.

