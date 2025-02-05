Wyoming Man Killed in Johnson County Rollover Crash

A 45-year-old Wyoming man is dead after a Johnson County rollover crash on February 1st.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary documents the crash happened at about 2:32 p.m. The crash was not witnessed and was discovered by US Forest Services employees, so the time of the crash is approximate.

A Ford F-350 was going west on US-16 between Buffalo and Ten Sleep. Highway Patrol notes that this stretch of road traverses a mountain pass with steep grades and tight corners. The Ford was traveling downhill and entering a left-hand turn when it went off the road to the right near the entrance to the South Fork Lodge.

The truck went through a guardrail and began to rotate counterclockwise as it traveled down a steep embankment. The truck rolled about 2.5 times, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, Saul Martinez, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Road conditions were reportedly dry and weather conditions clear.

WHP lists speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors.

Martinez is the 5th reported fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year.

According to an obituary he had an admirable work ethic that accompanied him throughout his life.

"Many people were touched by Junior’s kindness and desire to put others before himself. He mentored many work hands over the years. He was looked up to by nearly everyone who came to know him."

Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving A study using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 to 2021 determines which states have the highest rates of driver fatalities on freeways. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media