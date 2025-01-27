85-Year-Old Wyoming Woman Killed by Hit and Run while Crossing the Street in Thermopolis

An 85-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Thermopolis.

The fatal crash happened on January 24th at 6:55 a.m.

Bernadine Blacketer was crossing the street near 729 Arapahoe when she was struck by a GMC Yukon heading east.

Driver inattention was listed by Wyoming Highway Patrol as a possible contributing factor. Road conditions were icy with snow.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop or render aid, according to a statement from the Thermopolis Police, who asked the public to help identify them.

"If you have doorbell or video cameras on Arapahoe Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, or anywhere else in town, and your footage covers the time period from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. this morning, please call dispatch. We urgently need your assistance in solving this case" wrote the agency in a social media request.

The post was updated to say that the driver and the vehicle were located.

Blacketer is the third fatality on Wyoming roads so far this year.

