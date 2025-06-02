69 Year Old Australian Woman Struck and Killed Crossing the Street in Sheridan

A 69-year-old Australian resident named Julie Fitzsimons is dead after being struck by a Ram 1500 pickup truck in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The crash happened on May 28 at about 12:17 PM. Fitzsimons was crossing the street at the North Main and 5th Street intersection. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. This per a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary.

"Fitzsimons’ sudden death was met with an outpouring of grief when news broke on the foundation’s social media pages, with hundreds of people leaving tributes for a 'source of strength, joy and unwavering belief in the people around her'" (7 News).

A news station in Australia reports that Fitzsimons was a "beautiful mum," a "rock" of her family and the "heartbeat" of a travel safety and youth support foundation launched in honor of her late daughter.

Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation

The Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation was launched after the death of Julie's daughter Nicole in a motorbike crash in Thailand in 2012.

The Best (and Worst) Things to Shop for in June June shopping guide: Learn what’s on sale, what to wait on, and how to save big this month on gifts, gear, and summer essentials. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM