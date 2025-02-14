Multi Vehicle Crash with Fatalities in Green River Tunnel

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a multi vehicle crash with fatalities in a Green River Tunnel located on I-80 at milepost 90.2.

Troopers are currently investigating the fatalities involved in the crash.

There are road closures and detours in place. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department stated that there is still an active fire and explosion threat in the area.

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County called it a "mass casualty incident" and is working to provide immediate care to those affected.

"If you and your immediate family are not involved, please refrain from visiting the hospital unless it is an emergency. Our Walk-In Clinic is still open if non-emergency care is needed" wrote the hospital on Friday afternoon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Wildfire Burns Field South of Wyoming Boulevard September 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a grass fire on Wyoming Boulevard and Tranquility Way ~8:00 p.m.