South Dakota Man Dead After Rolling Pickup in Weston County

A 49-year-old South Dakota man is dead after a fatal wreck June 26, 2025 at 12:06 a.m.

The crash happened on US 16 at milepost 252.5 in Weston County, per a preliminary summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. The WHP did not list any possible contributing factors. They did note that Joe Miller, the decedent, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was driving a Dodge Ram when the truck went off the road to the right, then returned. The driver reportedly overcorrected and the Dodge left the road to the right a second time in a driver-side leading slide. The truck tripped and rolled multiple times.

Miller is the 50th person to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year compared to 49 at the same time last year and 66 at this time in 2023.

He is the third fatality in Weston County this year.

