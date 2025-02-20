Two Wyoming Residents Killed in Sweetwater County Wreck

On February 19, a fatal crash on left two Wyoming passengers dead and one person injured.

According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Honda Odyssey was going south approaching a sharp left curve near milepost 83.5 in Sweetwater County around 5:25 p.m.

A semi going west the same curve, but failed to negotiate the curve and collided with the passenger side of the Honda in a broadside manner.

The semi traveled straight into the dirt parking area outside of the curve with the Honda still in front of it.

Despite wearing seatbelts, Jeffrey Wilson and Katherine Franklin, both Wyoming residents, lost their lives.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. WHP listed speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors.

