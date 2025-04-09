Navigating Grief: A Twin’s Journey After A Devastating Dirt Biking Accident in Wyoming

What was supposed to be an amazing dirt biking trip through parts of Wyoming for a father and his daughters turned into a nightmare that would change their lives forever.

At just 18-years-old Dinah Schaffer's world was shattered. But in the aftermath of the tragedy, her message is one of faith and hope.

On August 1st, 2024, identical twin sisters were on a dirt bike trip with their dad. They were excited for their last adventure together before starting college in a few weeks.

Dinah recalls approaching the little town of Hulett, Wyoming, where they had planned to stop and eat lunch.

Dinah was approaching a downhill curve with Gina behind her when she looked into the rear-view mirror. That's when she saw the collision.

"...it just looked like a movie scene. That's the best way to describe it, like things were just everywhere. She collided um with this tanker truck so like a semi like the cylinder..."

As Dinah turned around to drive back to her sister she saw a biker group coming up the other lane.

She said, "I don't want to try to have to like stay in my lane cuz that's just like a really tight turn so then I just somehow was able to just slow down my bike...I just like threw my bike to the side...and then start running" she describes being in her helmet and heavy biker boots running up a hill.

"I couldn't find her until she was at my feet."

One of the bikers from the group that had passed her asked if she knew who the victim was. She remembers being angry and thinking, isn't that obvious? That's my twin.

She reached down to feel for a pulse that wasn't there.

"I reached my hand down -- I don't know where, like on her neck or something -- and I was like, Oh! There's a pulse! And it was just my heart was beating so fast and I think as soon as I said that I was like, there's no way there's a pulse, like that's yours..."

While all this was happening Dinah recalls sending prayers to God. When she realized her sister was gone she switched her pleas.

"I was just like I know she's already in Your arms and just like welcome her and I hope Heaven is even more than what she could ever even imagine while she was here on Earth, and I feel like the fact that it did happen so fast it's so much better that she didn't suffer."

Nobody could've known what was going to happen on that tragic day.

"I didn't want Gina to die at 18-years-old, but I know that was His plan all along and like I'm grateful now that I can understand that."

Just six months after it happened Dinah can accept that storms pass. She says being able to talk about what happened has been important for her healing. When she talks about her sister she can remember more good memories and reflect back on the good times they had when Gina was alive.

Live Like Gina

The family has since started a nonprofit foundation called Live Like Gina. Their goal is to shift the focus on her death to her influential life. According to the site:

"Gina was the most faithful, caring, and silly person. She was an influential leader in many meaningful life ministries.

She wanted everyone to be loved, respected, and to follow Jesus. Gina was a valedictorian of the Monticello High School graduating class of 2024.

She has made a lasting impact in Unified programs across Minnesota. She played soccer, but what she valued even more was coaching the younger generation.

She was a competitive dancer and loved the sport. One of Gina’s greatest joys was leading worship with her twin, Dinah at church on Sunday mornings. She played the flute for 8 years and loved to express herself through music.

If you knew Gina, you knew a master chef who adored cooking for her family and friends. Dinah and Gina’s dream was to own cafes and employ individuals with and without special needs. The family’s saying was, 'Everyone needs a Gina.'"

