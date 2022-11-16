A medical condition may be to blame for a deadly head-on collision east of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4:19 p.m. at mile marker 375 on Interstate 80, five miles east of the Archer exit and two miles west of the Hillsdale exit.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 57-year-old Cheyenne resident Charles Swainson was driving westbound on the wrong side of the interstate when he was hit head-on by an eastbound semi.

Swainson was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The trucker, 41-year-old Vernal, Utah resident Christopher Batchelder, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

The crash forced officials to close eastbound I-80 between the Archer and Hillsdale exits for about three-and-a-half hours, and divert eastbound traffic from I-80 to the I-80 Service Road.

This is the 117th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2022 compared to 101 in 2021, 118 in 2020, 136 in 2019, and 105 in 2018.