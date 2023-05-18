2 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision South of Lusk

Two people were killed and another injured in a head-on collision south of Lusk Wednesday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4:04 p.m. at milepost 147 on U.S. 85.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Wyoming Highway Patrol loading...

According to a fatality crash summary, 81-year-old United Kingdom resident Robert Robertson was riding in a northbound Ford F-150 when the driver crossed the centerline and collided in an offset head-on manner with an oncoming Dodge Caravan being driven by 85-year-old Montana resident Ronald Penn.

Robinson and Penn were wearing their seat belts but died from their injuries.

The pickup driver was also injured in the crash but the summary did not say to what extent.

Driver fatigue/asleep and a possible medical condition are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 47th and 48th fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 33 in 2022, 34 in 2021, 27 in 2020, and 63 in 2019 to date, and the fourth fatal crash in Niobrara County so far this year.