2 Wyomingites Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Near Shoshoni

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Two Wyomingites are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Fremont County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 9:34 a.m. on Friday, June 23, near milepost 110 on U.S. 20/Wyoming 789, about 10 miles north of Shoshoni.

According to a fatality crash summary, the driver of a Toyota was northbound when they attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them and collided head-on with an oncoming Subaru.

A Chevrolet SUV that was behind the Subaru then hit the rear of the Toyota.

The crash killed two of the drivers, William Mesa and Candace Vassalluzzo, both of whom were wearing their seat belts.

The other driver and a passenger were not injured in the crash.

The summary says it was raining and the highway was wet at the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 60th and 61st fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 50 in 2022, 45 in 2021, 43 in 2020, and 77 in 2019 to date, and the sixth and seventh fatality in Fremont County so far this year.

