Gov. Gordon, Agencies, Local Governments Monitor Flooding Risks

Wyoming rivers in certain areas are reaching flood stage due to a now melting and deeper-than-normal winter snowpack, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press release on Friday.

The state will assist and support communities in their response preparation efforts for potential floods, Gordon said.

“We recognize the importance of proactively addressing this issue and have been busy offering our expertise, resources, and personnel to prepare local communities for any flooding,” he said.

“My priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens, and we remain vigilant and responsive to any potential threat of flooding," Gordon said.

As of Friday, rising waters were affecting these areas:

Little Snake River near Baggs was experiencing minor flooding.

The North Platte River near Saratoga is approaching flood stage.

Bear River in the Bridger Valley is nearing flood stage.

Salt River near Etna is nearing flood stage.

Pacific Creek near Moran is nearing flood stage.

Gordon recently visited the Carbon County Office of Emergency Management, which is coordinating distribution of sandbags available for area residents.

State preparedness activities have included filling sandbags, shoring up dikes, and the updating of some county websites with additional information and resources.

Flood Summit and Emergency Management meeting. Courtesy Governor's Office

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security recently hosted a Flood Summit and Emergency Management meeting in Casper to discuss areas of concern, the process for counties to request assistance, and identify resources that are available to be shared.

Residents can take individual action, too.

They can prepare emergency kits, have an evacuation plan including how to care for pets and livestock, and stay informed on local weather and flood alerts.

"Together, residents can ensure the safety of Wyoming’s communities and prevent potential damages," the press release said.

Visit the Wyoming Information Sharing Platform for a one-stop-shop source about rivers, weather, road conditions, drought, air quality, fires, search and rescue, county links and other vital data.

