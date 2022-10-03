An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna.

According to a crash summary released Monday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Daniel Jessen was riding down the road when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the bike.

Jessen was not wearing a helmet and, according to his obituary, died from his injuries on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

"With his family by his side, Daniel fought valiantly but couldn’t overcome the physical damage that was done," his obituary reads.

The crash summary says it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash, but it did not list any possible contributing factors.

This is the 94th reported fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 103 in 2020, 125 in 2019, and 87 in 2018 to date.

Jessen leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and two daughters, Hayden and Abby.