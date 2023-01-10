Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road.

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook | Google Maps Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook | Google Maps loading...

Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Windmill Road was closed between Menards and Chick-fil-A but has since reopened.