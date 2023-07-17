Bison Gores Woman in Yellowstone National Park

A woman from Phoenix suffered significant injuries after a bison gored her in Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning, according to a press release from the Park.

The 47-year-old woman was walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison.

When they saw the bison, they turned to walk away, but one charged and gored the woman.

The bison caused serious injuries to her chest and abdomen, and she was taken by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged.

This incident remains under investigation. The Park has no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition.

Again, the Park reminds visitors that wildlife are, indeed, wild and and can be dangerous when approached.

Give animals space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area.

Stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

Turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a nearby wild animal.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly, so use extra caution and give them additional space. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife.

This is the first reported incident in 2023. The last reported incident occurred on JJune 27,2022.

