Wyoming man dies in Dec. 18 rollover wreck
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 27-year-old Wyoming resident died Dec. 18 in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Platte County.
Donovan Main was headed east along Laramie River Road when he drove over a rise in the gravel road that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. He entered a driver’s-side slide into a ditch along the side of the road, rolling approximately 1.5 times before coming to rest.
According to reports from Wyoming Highway Patrol, speed and driver inattention were possibly contributing factors in the crash.
This story contains preliminary information as provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map. The information may be subject to change.
