This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Nathan Espinoza, 23, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY

Sadie Nation, 32, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC, Criminal Warrant

Jerald Friday, 63, Fail to Comply

Rayburn Underwood, 24, Hold for Probation and Parole

Wuilly Andrade Murcia, 22, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, TAKE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY, Immigration Hold

Glenda Gotcher, 54, Interfere w/Peace Officer

Jane Doe, 38, FORGERY - ALTER WRITING, ATTEMPT TO COMMIT FELONY: SUBSTANTIAL ST, POSSESS FORGED WRITING, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY

Emily Grimenstein, 28, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Jose Alvarado, 27, Fai; to Comply, Immigration Hold

Bryant Johnson, 35, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ezequiel Pena, 21, Reckless endangerment: firearm, Breach of Peace, Use contro Subst- Sch I, II, III, Fail to Appear

Armando Martinez, 36, Fail to Comply

Brandon Seyfang, 44, Fail to Comply

Amanda Sixfeathers, 34, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense

Edgar Lopez-Bravo, 28, Immigration Hold

Rodolfo Morales-Fuentes, 28, Immigration Hold

Geraldo Hernandez-Garcia, 44, Immigration hold

Brooke McQueary, 21, Bond Revocation

Trenton Cooper, 32, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, FTGROW-FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro, EXPC ORD Defrauding an Inn Keeper

Dustin Beadle, 24, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Darrion Miller, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, HEADLIGHTS: MOTOR VEH

Mikhail Wilhelm, 39, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Meghan gentile, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Derrick Jonas, 39, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jaylee Parker, 24, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Laramie Stamper, 37, Fail to Appear

Logan Lafferty, 31, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Roxanne McMurray, 38, Fail to appear

Federico Gomez,38, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, Provokes, E

Amber Anderson, 49, Public Intoxication

Bailey Stroop, 27, Serve Jail Time

Domenich Gumfory, 28, Holf for Drug Court

Makayla Tighe, 27, Shoplifting 1st Offense, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Chalsea Geier, 33, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense

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