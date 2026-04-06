Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/03/26 — 04/06/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Nathan Espinoza, 23, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY
Sadie Nation, 32, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC, Criminal Warrant
Jerald Friday, 63, Fail to Comply
Rayburn Underwood, 24, Hold for Probation and Parole
Wuilly Andrade Murcia, 22, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, TAKE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY, Immigration Hold
Glenda Gotcher, 54, Interfere w/Peace Officer
Jane Doe, 38, FORGERY - ALTER WRITING, ATTEMPT TO COMMIT FELONY: SUBSTANTIAL ST, POSSESS FORGED WRITING, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY
Emily Grimenstein, 28, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Jose Alvarado, 27, Fai; to Comply, Immigration Hold
Bryant Johnson, 35, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Ezequiel Pena, 21, Reckless endangerment: firearm, Breach of Peace, Use contro Subst- Sch I, II, III, Fail to Appear
Armando Martinez, 36, Fail to Comply
Brandon Seyfang, 44, Fail to Comply
Amanda Sixfeathers, 34, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense
Edgar Lopez-Bravo, 28, Immigration Hold
Rodolfo Morales-Fuentes, 28, Immigration Hold
Geraldo Hernandez-Garcia, 44, Immigration hold
Brooke McQueary, 21, Bond Revocation
Trenton Cooper, 32, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, FTGROW-FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro, EXPC ORD Defrauding an Inn Keeper
Dustin Beadle, 24, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Darrion Miller, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, HEADLIGHTS: MOTOR VEH
Mikhail Wilhelm, 39, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Meghan gentile, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Derrick Jonas, 39, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jaylee Parker, 24, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Laramie Stamper, 37, Fail to Appear
Logan Lafferty, 31, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Roxanne McMurray, 38, Fail to appear
Federico Gomez,38, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, Provokes, E
Amber Anderson, 49, Public Intoxication
Bailey Stroop, 27, Serve Jail Time
Domenich Gumfory, 28, Holf for Drug Court
Makayla Tighe, 27, Shoplifting 1st Offense, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Chalsea Geier, 33, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense
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