Wyoming Man Accidentally Shoots His Wife in Nebraska Town

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

UNADILLA, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man accidentally shot his wife Saturday in a small town in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s office said the man was trying to remove the magazine from a handgun when he accidentally fired Saturday and shot his wife in the abdomen.

The man and woman, who are both 57, were visiting a home in Unadilla, Neb., when the shooting happened.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Syracuse before being flown to a Lincoln hospital.

The sheriff’s office said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914

Filed Under: accident, Casper, handgun, injury, nebraska, Sheriff, shooting
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top