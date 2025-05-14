Victim of Casper Shooting Undergoes Serious Medical Care at Denver Children’s Hospital

On the night of May 12, just after a reported shooting in Casper, local law enforcement learned of another, separate shooting at the 100th block of South Washington Street.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a juvenile male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was first transported to Wyoming Medical Center and later flown to Denver Children's Hospital where he continues to undergo serious medical care.

Though the investigation is still in preliminary stages, investigators believe the shooting occurred between two friends, a 21-year-old and 16-year-old male, "with no malice between them," according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

There were several witnesses present.

The incident appears to be the result of mishandling firearms.

NCSO wrote that more information will be released when it becomes available to the public.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for the victim, who is still at the Denver Children's Hospital.

