The Natrona County District Attorney, Dan Itzen, has determined the two Casper Police Officers involved in the April 28, 2025, shooting at a South MicKinley residence were justified in discharging their weapons and using deadly force.

Scroll down to see a video of the camera footage released after the critical incident.

On the night of the shooting, around midnight, a female called 911 to report that an armed intruder had entered her home.

When police arrived, one officer is seen on the bodycam footage walking towards the front door. A dog can be heard barking from inside. Then it sounds like the door is being unlcoked.

The door opens slightly before a large German shepherd lunges at a second officer. An individual is seen in the doorway with a gun in hand.

Officer Maples said he pushed the dog off of him and said, "oh shit, whoa, hey." He said he recalled looking up from the dog that was on his chest and seeing the gun pointed at his head. He says he ducked to get out of the line of fire, and as he ducked he heard Cobia's gun make a click sound. During an interview Maples said that when he had the gun to his head he thought he was going to die.

The other involved officer, Officer Gonzales said he also heard a click sound, describing it as the sound of a weapon that had misfired. It was at this point that he discharged his weapon.

A letter from the District Attorney notes that two officers shot Cobia, once in the chest and once in the leg.

The individual retreated into the home where she fell on the ground. A statement that would become more relevant later is when one officer to another officer said, "I think her gun jammed, dude."

The woman was later identified as Jody Cobia.

The two officers involved in the shooting were immediately put on administrative leave following the incident.

D.A. Itzen's legal analysis outlines that law enforcement are entitled to the use of self-defense as any other citizen would be. When using self-defense, the right depends on what is reasonably necessary under all of the circumstances.

"The officer rightfully perceived the threat, and their response was reasonable. For the reasons set out in this letter, the State declines this case for prosecution. Should new facts or circumstances come to light, this decision can be revisited" wrote Itzen. See the full letter here.

“This incident underscores how any call for service can escalate into a life-threatening situation without warning,” said Casper Police Chief Shane Chaney. “The nature of this profession requires our officers to be prepared for the unimaginable at any time. Each day, our officers willingly stand in harm’s way, responding to the needs of our citizens and protecting them from danger, fully aware that risk can arise at any moment. I commend the officers involved who, when confronted with imminent, life-threatening danger, acted to protect themselves and others. Like every member of our community, they have the right to defend their lives and return safely to their families. We also recognize that any loss of life is deeply tragic, and the effects of these incidents extend far beyond a single moment. I extend my gratitude to the Natrona County District Attorney and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for their thorough and impartial work in reviewing this case. The Casper Police Department remains committed to protecting and serving the citizens of Casper.”

