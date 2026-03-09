Across the country, shoppers are reaching for snacks that feel more authentic, simple and locally made—and many Wyoming brands are perfectly positioned to meet that demand.

A recent report from Bain & Company found that fast-growing independent food companies—often called “insurgent brands”—accounted for 25% of the food sector’s growth in 2025, even though they represent only a small slice of the overall market.

The report found these smaller brands are winning over consumers by focusing on clean ingredients, unique flavors and a stronger connection with customers than many large packaged food companies.

A Trend That Fits Wyoming

That shift toward simple ingredients and small-batch foods aligns closely with the way many Wyoming food makers already operate.

Across the state, entrepreneurs have been building snack brands rooted in locally sourced ingredients, western flavors and handcrafted production methods.

For example, Wyoming Authentic in Emblem produces all-natural grass-fed beef sticks and jerky, with flavors like Cowboy Hickory and Wild Ginger that highlight regional tastes.

In northwest Wyoming, Wyoming Buffalo Company in Cody specializes in wild game snacks, including summer sausage, salami and jerky, along with regional jams and syrups.

Meanwhile, Bovine & Swine in Jackson has built a reputation for craft smoked beef snack sticks, made in small batches with natural ingredients.

Creative Flavors and Western Flair

Some Wyoming snack makers are also getting creative with unique treats and specialty foods.

SuperSnacks offers freeze-dried sweets such as Caramel Crunchies and Monster Cookie Dough Bites, while Chugwater Chili in Chugwater has become known for gourmet chili mixes and seasonings, along with specialty items like jalapeño jam.

For those looking to sample a variety of local flavors, the Chocolate Cellar in Laramie is offering Easter specials like Le Grand Truffle Milk Bunnies, mini frogs, bees, and ladybugs. Or try Dana's Cookies in Metro -- our favorite is the sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.

And stores like SnJ Brand showcase Wyoming-made products through customizable gift baskets, often featuring small-batch snacks and locally sourced foods.

Why Local Snacks Are Catching On

Food industry analysts say consumers are increasingly interested in knowing where their food comes from—and supporting smaller companies that focus on quality and transparency.

That mindset fits naturally with Wyoming’s culture of independence, craftsmanship and local pride.

For many of the state’s snack makers, the same qualities that define Wyoming—hard work, authenticity and simple ingredients—are also helping their products stand out on shelves far beyond the state’s borders.

Find more Wyoming snacks HERE at Wyoming's virtual farmer's market.

