Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/13/26 — 04/15/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here are a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Charles Keele, 38, NCIC Hit
William Midgett, 40, Hold for probation and Parole
Andrew Goldstein, 39, Hold for probation and Parole
Alisha Forni, 22, Serve Jail time
Dinnis Tyrrell, 70, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Zane Cathcart, 18, DUI: CONT SUB - 2ND OFF W/IN 10 YRS, UNDER 21 - POSSESS ALCOHOL
Junior Barrenechea Villalba, 37, Immigration Hold
Jefferson Rodriguez-Pareja, 34, Immigration Hold
Christine Rodriguez, 57, Theft-$1000 or more x 2, Forgery-Alter Writing x 7
Jaun Alvarado-Gonzalez, 43, Immigration Hold
Gideon Jackson, 22, Fail to Comply
Nicholas Halcott, 27, Fail to Appear
Ty Sayles, 54, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED OR, Stop Sign, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Donald Siler, 55, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Fenisha Clark, 33, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Daniel Teel, 49, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Brady Dalen, 31, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Genee Miller, 55, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
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