This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here are a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Charles Keele, 38, NCIC Hit

William Midgett, 40, Hold for probation and Parole

Andrew Goldstein, 39, Hold for probation and Parole

Alisha Forni, 22, Serve Jail time

Dinnis Tyrrell, 70, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Zane Cathcart, 18, DUI: CONT SUB - 2ND OFF W/IN 10 YRS, UNDER 21 - POSSESS ALCOHOL

Junior Barrenechea Villalba, 37, Immigration Hold

Jefferson Rodriguez-Pareja, 34, Immigration Hold

Christine Rodriguez, 57, Theft-$1000 or more x 2, Forgery-Alter Writing x 7

Jaun Alvarado-Gonzalez, 43, Immigration Hold

Gideon Jackson, 22, Fail to Comply

Nicholas Halcott, 27, Fail to Appear

Ty Sayles, 54, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED OR, Stop Sign, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Donald Siler, 55, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Fenisha Clark, 33, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Daniel Teel, 49, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Brady Dalen, 31, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Genee Miller, 55, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026 Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud