This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here are a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Anthony Reynolds, 21, Criminal Warrant

Matthew Fogle, 46, Fail to Comply

Jessica Farley, 39, District Court Bench Warrant

Kyle Yeaman, 62, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Charles French, 62, ATTEMPT & CONSPIRE - FELONY, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Diego Cruz Garcia, 20 Immigration Hold

Alissa Sweets, 31, Hold for Probation and Parole

Edwin Rivera-Lopez, 36, Immigration Hold

Juan Bautista-Hernandez, 25, Immigration Hold

Lilyann Morales, 19, Bond revocation X4

Amberlee Guina, 39, District Court Bench Warrant

Charles Green, 32, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Treyvon Price, 19, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, Under 21-Comsume Alcohol

Dimetri Cadrette, 33, Fail to appear

Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities