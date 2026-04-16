Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/15/26 — 04/16/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here are a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Anthony Reynolds, 21, Criminal Warrant
Matthew Fogle, 46, Fail to Comply
Jessica Farley, 39, District Court Bench Warrant
Kyle Yeaman, 62, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Charles French, 62, ATTEMPT & CONSPIRE - FELONY, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Diego Cruz Garcia, 20 Immigration Hold
Alissa Sweets, 31, Hold for Probation and Parole
Edwin Rivera-Lopez, 36, Immigration Hold
Juan Bautista-Hernandez, 25, Immigration Hold
Lilyann Morales, 19, Bond revocation X4
Amberlee Guina, 39, District Court Bench Warrant
Charles Green, 32, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Treyvon Price, 19, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, Under 21-Comsume Alcohol
Dimetri Cadrette, 33, Fail to appear
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