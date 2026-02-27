Wyoming Isn’t Banning Kratom — It’s Building a Legal Fence Around It

Wyoming lawmakers aren’t banning kratom — but they are tightening the leash.

A new bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Landen of Casper would put guardrails around the controversial substance that’s quietly taken up shelf space in gas stations, vape shops and wellness counters across the state. Instead of outlawing it, the proposal builds a regulatory fence around who can buy it, how strong it can be and how it’s packaged.

Kratom comes from the leaves of the Southeast Asian tree mitragyna speciosa, and its main compounds — mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine — interact with the same brain receptors as opioids. In smaller doses it can feel like a pick-me-up. In larger amounts, it acts more like a painkiller. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved kratom for any medical use and has warned about risks ranging from addiction to seizures and liver damage.

Under the Wyoming bill, you’d have to be 21 to buy it. Products couldn’t contain synthetic or chemically altered alkaloids. The particularly potent compound 7-hydroxymitragynine would be capped at 2% of the product’s alkaloid makeup.

And forget the gummy-bear marketing. The measure bans kratom products that look like candy, mimic sweets or are packaged in ways designed to attract kids. It also prohibits combustible or vape-ready versions.

Labels would have to spell it all out: who made it, what’s in it, how much to take, how many servings are safe in 24 hours and exactly how much mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine are inside. The packaging must also warn that the product may be habit-forming and hasn’t been evaluated by the FDA.

Retailers couldn’t leave it sitting out where minors can grab it. And they should expect spot checks. The bill authorizes the Department of Health to work with local law enforcement on random, unannounced inspections — including supervised underage purchase attempts.

Breaking the rules wouldn’t be a slap on the wrist. Violations would be misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Stores that rack up three violations in two years could be temporarily barred from selling kratom altogether — even if ownership changes, unless it’s a legitimate arms-length sale.

The proposal also puts money behind enforcement. It directs the state chemist to test products for compliance and appropriates $115,000 to the Department of Health to implement the law. The Department of Agriculture would get funding for a full-time testing position and equipment to analyze kratom products.

If the bill becomes law, most of it would kick in July 1, 2026, giving retailers time to adjust. Rulemaking authority for state agencies would start immediately.

In short: kratom isn’t getting kicked out of Wyoming — but if this bill passes, it won’t be the Wild West anymore.

A worker stands with a basket of harvested kratom leaves at a plantation in Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Kratom, a coffee-like evergreen that Southeast Asian farmers have long chewed to relieve pain, is one of the hottest local commodities thanks to the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images A worker stands with a basket of harvested kratom leaves at a plantation in Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Kratom, a coffee-like evergreen that Southeast Asian farmers have long chewed to relieve pain, is one of the hottest local commodities thanks to the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

WHSAA Girls State Wrestling Photos February 26, 2026. Wrestlers from across Wyoming are battling it out February 26–28 at the Ford Wyoming Center. Eight mats running all weekend — and it all comes down to Saturday’s championship finals 💪 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media