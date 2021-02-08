Wyoming Inmate Serving Life for Attempted Murder Dies in Hospital

A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for an attempted murder in Laramie County has died in custody at a hospital, according to the Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 73-year-old Stephen Franklin Green died today, Feb. 8, at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, where he'd been hospitalized since Jan. 29.

Per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Green was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in Laramie County on Dec. 18, 1998, and sentenced to life by District Court Judge Nicholas G. Kalokathis.

