Wyoming DOC Appoints New Deputy Warden of Wyoming State Penitentiary

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has appointed a new Deputy Warden.

That's according to a release from the DOC, which stated that "Director Daniel Shannon is pleased to announce the appointment of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Major George Kirkikis as the new Deputy Warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP)."

The release stated that the promotion is effective as of Monday, April 3, 2023.

Kirkikis began working as a Correctional Officer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in 2007. After that, he was promoted to Sergeant and be began working at the WDOC Academy in Rawlins, Wyoming.

In 2010, Kirkikis was promoted to Lieutenant at the penitentiary. He also served as a Special Operations Response Team leader. Four years later, in 2014, Kirkikis was transferred to the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, Wyoming. He served there until 2017, when he was promoted to Captain at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk, Wyoming. rr

In 2019, Kirkikis was promoted to Major at WMCI - a position he held until this most recent promotion.

Maj. Kirkikis is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and is a native of Astoria, New York.

Director Shannon stated that the WDOC is fortunate to be able to develop and promote standout staff, such as Maj. Kirkikis. Shannon 'expressed his confidence in his ability to lead this important facility in his new capacity.'

Kirkikis commented on his excitement to take a new role with the WDOC.

"I'm grateful to be offered this humbling opportunity and look forward to working with the wonderful staff and offenders at this facility once again," Kirkikis stated.