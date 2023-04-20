Baby, Toddler Among 3 Injured in Deadly Wyoming Crash

One person was killed and three others -- including two juveniles -- were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Carbon County last Saturday, April 15, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Thursday.

It happened around 1:47 p.m. near mile marker 107 on Wyoming 230 south of Riverside down by the Colorado state line.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 33-year-old Saratoga resident Junior Alexander Centeno was behind the wheel of a southbound 2002 GMC Yukon when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled the SUV multiple times.

Beck says one of Centeno's three passengers, 43-year-old Lisa Belit Rey, also of Saratoga, was not wearing her seat belt and was fatally injured in the crash.

He says Centeno was flown by helicopter to the Medical Center of the Rockies, a 3-year-old was flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital Colorado, and a baby less than a year old was taken by ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.

Beck says Centeno was wearing his seat belt, but the juveniles were not properly restrained in their child seats.

Speed, driver inattention, and driver fatigue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Of the 39 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, eight, or 20.51%, have died in crashes in Carbon County.