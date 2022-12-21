Carbon County EMT Struck By Vehicle, Killed While Responding to Crash

A Carbon County EMT was killed while responding to an earlier crash in I-80 in Sweetwater County.

That's according to a release from the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, which was shared by the Laramie County Fire District #5.

"It is with deep sadness that we report a motor vehicle accident involving two Memorial Hospital of Carbon County EMT's during the early morning hours of December 21 while responding to a request for assistance within Sweetwater County," the release stated. "The incident occurred on I-80 between mile marker 195 and 197 in the westbound lane."

According to the statement, a Memorial Hospital of Carbon County ambulance was struck by another vehicle, which resulted in the death of one EMT and an injury to another.

"MHCC is working closely with law enforcement surrounding details of the accident," the statement read. "First responders from the Rawlins Fire Department will be assisting MHCC emergency personnel to provide additional resources as needed."

The release continued, stating that "With respect for the families involved, additional details are not being divulged at this time. We would like to ask that same respect be reciprocated by the community."

