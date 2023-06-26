Wyoming Inmate Dies in Iowa Prison
A Wyoming inmate housed at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Friday, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections on Monday
Scott Baily, 62, was housed at the Fort Madison, Iowa, penitentiary due to a compassionate transfer in 2014. He was born in Minnesota on Dec. 4, 1960.
Bailey was convicted of first degree murder in the Fourth Judicial District Court in
Sheridan County by Judge McEwan on November 29, 1982.
Wyoming Department of Corrections policy requires an autopsy to be performed on Bailey to determine the cause of death.
The Department does not release protected health information.
Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children
In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.