Wyoming Inmate Dies in Iowa Prison

A Wyoming inmate housed at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Friday, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections on Monday

Scott Baily, 62, was housed at the Fort Madison, Iowa, penitentiary due to a compassionate transfer in 2014. He was born in Minnesota on Dec. 4, 1960.

Bailey was convicted of first degree murder in the Fourth Judicial District Court in

Sheridan County by Judge McEwan on November 29, 1982.

Wyoming Department of Corrections policy requires an autopsy to be performed on Bailey to determine the cause of death.

The Department does not release protected health information.