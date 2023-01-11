Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison

A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died.

According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71.

Per department policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Taylor's cause of death.

Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County and sentenced to life on Sept. 25, 1981. He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan.