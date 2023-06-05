Honor Camp Forestry Crew Inmate Escapes

An inmate of the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp Forestry crew in Weston County escaped on Monday, June 5, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

John E. Handy is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Handy was sentenced in Sublette County to five to seven years imprisonment for unlawful manufacture of a Schedule I, II or III Substance (marijuana), according to the news release.

Report sightings of Handy to the Weston County Sheriff's Office at the non-emergency number: 307-746-4441, and push option No. 2.