Honor Camp Forestry Crew Inmate Escapes

John E. Handy. Wyoming Department of Corrections

An inmate of the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp Forestry crew in Weston County escaped on Monday, June 5, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

John E. Handy is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Handy was sentenced in Sublette County to five to seven years imprisonment for unlawful manufacture of a Schedule I, II or III Substance (marijuana), according to the news release.

Report sightings of Handy to the Weston County Sheriff's Office at the non-emergency number: 307-746-4441, and push option No. 2.

June 05, 2023
