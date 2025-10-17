According to a fatality crash summary from Wyoming Highway Patrol two people tragically lost their lives in a Natrona County crash on I-25 on October 15.

The crash happened at 2:00 AM near milepost 225. The roads were wet with sleet. The weather was cloudy and overcast.

Mariah Raile, 28, and Bryse Lang, 33, were not wearing seatbelts and did not survive their injuries.

The 2010 Cadillac was headed south on I 25 when it exited the road to the left. There is evidence of a sharp overcorrection, at which point the Cadillac entered a rotational slide.

The Cadillac crossed both southbound lanes of travel and exited the road to the right. After sliding on the shoulder for approximately 30 feet, the vehicle tripped and vaulted.

The vehicle impacted the ground two times during its descent down a steep embankment before becoming entangled in the right-of-way fence and coming to an uncontrolled rest.

This is the 100th and 101st fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 86 at the same time last year and 115 in 2023.