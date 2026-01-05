While most residents welcomed the New Year with resolutions, leftovers, and a quiet promise to “drink more water,” one black Ford F-150 chose a different tradition: flooring it.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the festivities began Friday afternoon near milepost 85 on I-25, just north of Wheatland, when troopers clocked the truck cruising at a sprightly 93 mph in an 80 mph zone.

In Wyoming terms, that’s less “open road confidence” and more “please don’t.”

The driver initially appeared to reconsider her life choices, slowing to about 20 mph as a trooper issued polite but firm instructions to pull over.

Then she changed her mind and took off northbound.

Speeds reportedly reached 97 mph, which is impressive given the next phase of the celebration involved spike strips, thoughtfully deployed by troopers in Converse County. Undeterred, the truck continued on, collecting additional spikes from the Converse County Sheriff’s Office like souvenir fridge magnets.

The pursuit finally concluded at milepost 124, where a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in a Dodge Durango performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI). Translation for non-law-enforcement folks: a carefully trained maneuver that says, “This party is over."

The driver, a female, was arrested and cited for DUI, speeding, careless driving, and fleeing/eluding—essentially the full sampler platter of “How Not to Start the Year.” Authorities note the investigation is ongoing, because apparently 2026 wanted a sequel.

The Highway Patrol emphasized that their troopers are extensively trained in TVI maneuvers to safely end pursuits and protect everyone involved, including the suspect, the public, and innocent tires everywhere.

As WHP gently reminded the public in their post: We all want to start 2026 off right. And if you’re wondering how to do that, officials confirm the answer is not “DUI at nearly 100 mph with bonus spike strips.”

In other news, Wyoming’s spike strip inventory is already getting a workout, and New Year’s resolutions remain undefeated.