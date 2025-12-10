If you work in Wyoming and rely on your job for health insurance, the news isn’t exactly encouraging. A new nationwide analysis shows that employer-sponsored health insurance — which covers more than half of all Americans — has gotten noticeably more expensive over the past year. Premiums for family coverage rose above $24,500 in 2024, an increase of more than $600 from 2023, while individual coverage jumped to roughly $8,500. But premiums aren’t the only thing climbing. Deductibles are rising even faster, with the typical family deductible now topping $4,000. That’s a lot of money to pay out of pocket if the unexpected happens.

Wyoming families are feeling the impact of these trends too. While the state’s average single-coverage premium is around $8,845 and the deductible about $1,900, family coverage costs are roughly $22,200, and many employees still pick up nearly $4,600 of that themselves. With rural realities — longer trips to doctors, fewer local providers — even a single emergency can turn a “covered” health plan into a financial headache.

One of the biggest changes in recent years is the shift toward high-deductible health plans. These plans offer lower monthly premiums, which can feel like a relief, but they also come with bigger financial risks when medical care is needed. In Wyoming, and across the country, more than half of private-sector workers with employer coverage are now in these plans, and in some states, that number climbs above 60 percent. It’s a trade-off that makes sense on paper but can be stressful in practice, especially for families juggling other expenses.

Despite rising costs, employee contributions to premiums have stayed fairly steady — roughly 20 percent for single coverage and close to 30 percent for families. Enrollment also hasn’t changed much, with about 69 percent of eligible workers accepting coverage. But steady contributions and enrollment don’t tell the whole story. Even with employer help, many Wyoming households are stretching their budgets to afford health insurance, and small businesses face tough decisions as costs climb.

Experts warn that employer-sponsored insurance, long considered the backbone of the American health system, is under pressure. Premiums and deductibles rising faster than wages or inflation mean that “being insured” doesn’t always protect families from financial strain. For Wyoming residents, where distances are long and health resources sometimes scarce, the stakes feel even higher. Families are being asked to weigh premium savings against the risk of high out-of-pocket costs — and it’s not an easy calculation to make.

