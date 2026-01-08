U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump’s latest directive ordering the United States to withdraw from and end funding for dozens of international organizations, calling the move a defense of American sovereignty.

In a social media post, Hageman said, “Global organizations are no friends of the USA,” thanking Trump for what she described as “decisive action” to remove the country from “alphabet soup organizations that work against our national interests.” She added, “We are a sovereign nation and should not be dictated to by globalist cabals.”

Hageman’s comments came after the White House released a memorandum directing executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to withdraw U.S. participation and support from a broad list of international bodies. The memo follows Executive Order 14199, issued Feb. 4, 2025, which required the Secretary of State to review U.S. membership, funding, and support for international intergovernmental organizations, conventions, and treaties to determine whether they align with U.S. interests.

According to the memorandum, the Secretary of State submitted findings to the president after consulting with the U.S. representative to the United Nations. After reviewing the report and deliberating with his Cabinet, Trump determined it was “contrary to the interests of the United States” to remain involved with the organizations listed in the directive.

The order instructs all executive departments and agencies to effectuate withdrawals “as soon as possible,” consistent with applicable law. For United Nations entities, withdrawal is defined as ceasing participation in or funding “to the extent permitted by law.” The White House noted that further review of additional organizations remains ongoing.

The directive names 35 non–United Nations organizations, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and several global forums focused on energy, migration, democracy, and environmental policy. It also lists 31 United Nations bodies, among them UN Women, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UN Population Fund, and multiple UN economic and social commissions.

The memorandum authorizes the Secretary of State to issue additional implementation guidance and directs that the order be published in the Federal Register. It also specifies that the action does not create enforceable legal rights and must be carried out subject to available appropriations.

Supporters of the move argue it will reduce U.S. spending and limit foreign influence over domestic policy, a position echoed by Hageman and other conservatives. Critics, however, have warned that withdrawing from international institutions could diminish U.S. influence abroad and complicate cooperation on issues such as trade, security, and humanitarian aid.

For now, the administration says agencies are expected to begin the withdrawal process immediately, marking another significant shift in U.S. engagement with international organizations under Trump’s second term.

Suspected IED at Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne UPDATE: As of October 27, 2025, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has identified and contacted two individuals connected to a bomb scare at the Cheyenne Capitol on October 21. Authorities did not announce an arrest, and no ongoing threat to the public is believed to exist.

On October 21, 2025 the Capitol building in Cheyenne was closed for in investigation after a suspected IED was reported. The building was evacuated quickly and safely as a precaution and people were asked to avoid the area. By the following day the streets were re-opened but the Capitol remained closed while multiple agencies continued to investigate.

The item that prompted the evacuation was initially reported as a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) but was later determined to be a deconstructed live firework munition with a fuse. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media