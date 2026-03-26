The United States is experiencing one of the most striking drops in homicide rates in more than a century, and the decline in gun-related murders appears to be a central driver of that shift. New federal data suggests that 2025 had one of the lowest national homicide rates since records began in 1900.

Researchers and policy analysts caution against attributing the decline to any single cause, instead pointing to a convergence of public safety strategies and broader social shifts.

The 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) might be helping drive the recent drop in gun violence. The law expanded background checks for buyers under 21, created new offenses for illegal gun trafficking, and funded community violence intervention (CVI) programs. Experts also note that well-resourced local CVI programs, which work with at-risk residents to prevent retaliation and shootings, could be contributing to the decline.

“I think what we’ve seen recently is more than just one law or policy,” said criminologist Daniel Webster at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. “It’s layers of investment — from local nonprofits to state laws to federal resources — trying to address the underlying conditions of violence.”

Wyoming’s Context: Rural Patterns and Public Safety Priorities

In Wyoming, overall violent crime rates have historically been lower than national averages, but patterns vary by community. Rural areas often struggle with limited emergency response infrastructure, scarce mental health services, and persistent economic challenges that can influence crime trends differently than in urban areas. Public safety officials in Cheyenne and Casper note that local prevention efforts, crisis intervention teams, and law enforcement partnerships continue to be priorities as statewide crime rates fluctuate.

Policy Debate and the Future of Crime Prevention

Despite falling homicide rates, federal policy changes under the current administration have drawn scrutiny. A Reuters investigation found that more than half of federal funding for gun violence prevention programs was cut, reducing grants to community groups in major cities and limiting resources for evidence‑based violence interruption work. Some public health advocates argue that trimming these investments could undermine sustainable progress.

“We can’t assume that trends will stay downward if we remove the supports that helped get us here,” said criminologist James Alan Fox of Northeastern University, who has studied homicide patterns for decades. “Data suggests that proactive policies, such as expanded background checks and targeted prevention programs, can reduce lethal violence without impinging on lawful ownership.”

Policymakers on both sides of the aisle acknowledge that public safety remains a top concern for voters. Surveys consistently show broad public support for background checks and violence prevention measures, even among gun owners.

Looking Ahead

“Fewer murders is welcome news wherever they occur,” said Michael Siegel, a professor of public health at Boston University. “But the work isn’t finished — especially when disparities persist and prevention resources are pulled back.”

The national story of declining homicides adds context to conversations about safety, gun policy, and community well‑being. Whether those declines persist into 2026 and beyond may depend on how local, state, and federal leaders navigate the complex terrain of crime prevention in an election year and beyond.

Casper Through the Years: A Walk Among the City’s First Landmarks Casper, Wyoming, features a rich collection of buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, largely showcasing early 20th-century commercial, oil-boom, and residential architecture. Huge thanks to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office for keeping records and archived photographs to make this gallery possible.