Wyoming Governor’s Match returning to Casper in July

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and the Casper Shooters Club recently announced the ninth annual Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optix.

The announcement came via a press release, which stated that the event is happening July 18–20, 2025, at the Stuckenhoff Shooter’s Complex in Casper.

“Since I took office, I have looked forward to attending the Wyoming Governor’s Match every summer, and it’s exciting to see interest in the match remains high,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “The event is a great opportunity to spotlight Wyoming’s commitment to the Second Amendment and to welcome some of the nation’s best shooters to our state.”

This event is a chance for some of the country’s best shooters to interact, in person, with spectators, shooting sports organizations, legislators and other elected officials of Wyoming, such as Gov. Gordon.

“The Match welcomes public participation and attracts hundreds of competitors and spectators, boosting Wyoming’s local and state economies through increased travel and tourism spending,” the release states. “This year, the USPSA Level II match will feature up to 250 competitors challenged with twelve stages, including a chronograph with a minimum round count of 400. Participation numbers are trending higher than in previous years, with over 200 competitors already signed up.”

Registration is now open. The adult competitor entry fee is $195, while the junior competitor entry fee is $95. All attendees and competitors are required to wear ear and eye protection. Interested parties may register online here.

“The Office of Outdoor Recreation and other match organizers are eager to give visitors and residents of Wyoming another high-level match,” states Frances Schaetz, outreach coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “None of it could be possible without the local and state partners who continue to support this event.”

In addition to the match itself, organizers are also planning and preparing various events throughout the weekend that demonstrate Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy, including the third annual Wyoming Firearms & Outdoors Recreation Expo at David Street Station.

The expo is happening on Saturday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Attendees have the opportunity to visit different vendor booths featuring Wyoming’s top industry leaders. The event will also have food trucks, family-friendly activities and more.

More information about the Match and the Expo can be found here.