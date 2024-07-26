Wyoming Governor Orders Wyoming State Flag to be Flown at Half Staff at Capitol in Cheyenne and Laramie County

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Laramie County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, July 31 in honor and memory of Gus Fleischli. Mr. Fleischli represented Laramie County in the Wyoming Senate from 1953-1955 and served three terms in the Wyoming House of Representatives. He passed away July 21, 2024. Governor Gordon has issued the following statement:

“Wyoming lost a statesman and great community leader with the passing of my friend Gus. They don’t make them like Gus much any more. I will miss his sense of humor and his canny wisdom. Wyoming has lost a good one, and it is appropriate that we remember his contributions to our state during Cheyenne Frontier Days, where his volunteer service spanned decades.”

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Laramie County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.