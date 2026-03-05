Tee Up in Wyoming: Over 100 Golf Courses Await

Once facing years of stagnant growth, golf has surged back in popularity, turning into a multibillion-dollar industry that shows no signs of slowing down. For many, the appeal isn’t just the sport—it’s the lifestyle that comes with it. And in today’s market, that lifestyle sometimes requires a specialist.

Golf is emerging as a powerful economic engine in Wyoming, especially in the years following the pandemic. As part of the state’s $2 billion-plus outdoor recreation economy, golf has become a notable driver of growth, fueling tourism and high-end real estate development alike.

While statewide revenue from golf is often included in broader recreation and tourism figures, the industry’s influence is unmistakable: luxury golf communities, destination courses, and golf-centered properties are attracting both visitors and full-time residents, helping to shape Wyoming’s outdoor lifestyle economy in new and significant ways.

From snowcapped peaks to wide-open plains, Wyoming is home to more than 100 golf courses, offering players of all levels scenic fairways, challenging layouts, and unique outdoor experiences. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just enjoying a leisurely round, the Cowboy State delivers unforgettable golf with a side of breathtaking views.

Scroll down to see 10 of our favorite Wyoming courses you won’t want to miss. You can tell us what your favorites are by leaving a comment on our Facebook page.

Thank you for your patience with ads — they help pay our bills and keep this content coming!

Here are 10 unique golf courses in Wyoming From towering rock formations to wide-open high desert, Wyoming offers some of the most unique golf experiences in the country. Players can tee off within sight of Devils Tower National Monument, play courses built on reclaimed oil fields, or line up a putt while elk graze in the distance. The state is home to championship-level layouts in Jackson Hole, rugged high-desert courses known for their massive long-distance holes, and historic fairways tucked against the scenic slopes of the Bighorn Mountains. Whether golfers are seeking dramatic scenery or a challenging round, Wyoming’s courses deliver a one-of-a-kind experience on the links. ⛳🏔️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media