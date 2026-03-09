Rising tensions overseas are sending shockwaves to the gas pump in Wyoming, with prices jumping sharply over the past week.

According to a new survey from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Wyoming climbed 35.1 cents in just the last week. Drivers across the state are now paying an average of $3.04 per gallon.

That price is 38.2 cents higher than a month ago and 9 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy’s survey looked at 494 gas stations statewide and found a wide range of prices depending on location. The lowest price reported Sunday was $2.59 per gallon, while the highest reached $3.40 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents between stations.

The spike isn’t just happening in Wyoming. Nationally, gas prices rose even faster over the past week. The U.S. average jumped 51.1 cents, bringing the nationwide average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s 54.1 cents higher than a month ago and 41.6 cents higher than a year ago, based on millions of weekly price reports collected by GasBuddy.

Diesel prices have also surged. The national average price for diesel increased 85.9 cents in the past week, reaching $4.599 per gallon.

Prices in neighboring regional markets also saw significant increases:

Fort Collins: $3.38 per gallon, up 59 cents from last week

Ogden: $3.15 per gallon, up 46.7 cents

Billings: $3.13 per gallon, up 30.5 cents

Energy analysts say the sudden increase is tied to escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the surge began after U.S. strikes on Iran and disruptions near a critical global shipping route.

“In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” De Haan said.

He says oil prices have now climbed above $100 per barrel, forcing fuel markets to quickly adjust to the possibility of supply disruptions. Because of that, drivers could see prices rise another 20 to 50 cents per gallon in the coming days, while diesel could increase 35 to 75 cents.

Looking back over the past five years, today’s Wyoming average sits below some previous peaks but higher than last year:

March 9, 2025: $2.95 per gallon

March 9, 2024: $3.10 per gallon

March 9, 2023: $3.37 per gallon

March 9, 2022: $3.95 per gallon

March 9, 2021: $2.73 per gallon

Analysts say with global energy markets still reacting to the developing situation, prices at the pump could remain volatile in the days ahead.

