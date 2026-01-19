Drivers across Wyoming are seeing little change at the pump this week, with gas prices inching up just slightly while remaining well below where they were a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Wyoming rose less than half a cent over the past week, bringing the statewide average to $2.42 per gallon. That’s nearly 9 cents cheaper than a month ago and about 47 cents lower than this time last year.

Prices still vary widely depending on where you fill up. The cheapest gas reported in Wyoming on Wednesday was $1.96 per gallon, while the most expensive station came in at $2.99, a spread of more than a dollar.

Nationally, gas prices are trending a bit higher. The U.S. average rose about 3 cents this week to $2.76 per gallon, though it remains lower than both last month and last year. Diesel prices nationwide dipped slightly and now average $3.47 per gallon.

Looking at nearby markets, Wyoming continues to compare favorably:

Fort Collins: $2.34 per gallon, up nearly 12 cents from last week

Ogden: $2.48 per gallon, up about 4 cents

Billings: $2.74 per gallon, up just over a penny

Historically, Wyoming drivers are still doing well. Five years ago, average prices this time of year were $2.20 per gallon. Prices peaked in recent years during 2022 and 2023, when averages climbed above $3.25 per gallon.

GasBuddy analysts say the recent uptick comes after several weeks of steady declines nationwide. Oil prices have rebounded toward $60 per barrel, which has begun to push prices modestly higher. However, drivers may still see some localized bargains in the coming weeks as stations work through excess winter fuel supplies.

Seasonal increases typically begin in late winter and early spring as refineries switch to summer gasoline blends, which are more expensive to produce. That shift hasn’t fully taken hold yet, meaning prices could remain relatively stable for now.

For Wyoming motorists, the takeaway is simple: prices may be edging up, but fuel remains affordable compared to recent years—and shopping around can still make a big difference.

