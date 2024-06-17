Wyoming Gas Prices Fall a Penny per Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen a penny per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 5.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.82/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.37/g.

The cheapest gas in Casper was priced at $2.90 this morning at Sam's Club.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.73 per gallon.

"Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we've seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week. Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The decline in diesel prices continues, with the national average price of diesel now at its lowest level since January 2022. Both gasoline and diesel prices remain below their year-ago level, which is music to the ears of the Federal Reserve, as fuel prices are a significant component of the Consumer Price Index. Also factoring in gasoline demand that has been running a bit weaker than expected, market fundamentals look pretty good right now if you're a motorist."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 17, 2023: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

June 17, 2022: $4.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.99/g)

June 17, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 17, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

June 17, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

June 17, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

June 17, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 17, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 17, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 17, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.27/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22/g.

Ogden- $3.30/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.

Billings- $3.35/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g.

First Street Gateway Project and Boat Ramp Grand Opening May 31, 2023: a new boat ramp is officially ready for use this summer thanks to the Platte River Restoration Project and several generous organizations and individuals. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM