Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 33.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.58/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.91/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.58/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.91/g.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.708 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today.

“It was another relatively tame week at the pump, with the national average inching up for the second straight week as oil prices briefly touched the $70 per barrel mark before sliding late in the week on news that OPEC+ will raise oil production again in September,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While price cycling led gas prices in some states to see double-digit increases or decreases, most saw only modest fluctuations. With OPEC+ now fully restoring production to 2023 levels— and fresh economic concerns arising from a weak jobs report and renewed tariff threats—oil prices may continue to face headwinds, potentially paving the way for a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

August 4, 2024: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
August 4, 2023: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
August 4, 2022: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $4.09/g)
August 4, 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
August 4, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 4, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
August 4, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
August 4, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 4, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 4, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.84/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.
Ogden- $3.29/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.
Billings- $3.16/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.

