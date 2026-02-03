The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed that Jeff Davis will assume the role of Deputy Director on Feb. 2, adding a high‑profile leader to its executive ranks as the agency navigates complex wildlife and habitat challenges.

Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce described Davis’s appointment as a major boost to the department’s leadership team, citing his “lifelong career dedicated to habitat conservation, policy development and wildlife management” as key assets for guiding external affairs and statewide policy initiatives.

Davis replaces Doug Brimeyer, who retired in December 2025 after a long tenure with the department.

Experienced — and Controversial — Wildlife Manager

Davis arrives in Wyoming after more than two decades with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, including senior leadership roles in habitat and policy programs. Most recently, he served as Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), where he oversaw broad conservation operations.

However, his time leading Colorado’s wildlife agency drew national attention and local scrutiny, especially tied to the state’s gray wolf reintroduction program — a high‑stakes initiative passed by Colorado voters that aimed to restore wolves to the Rockies. Under his direction, CPW released wolves into the state, decisions that prompted contentious debates with ranchers, conservationists and neighboring states.

In late 2025, Davis resigned from his Colorado post as pressure mounted around that program and evolving compliance questions involving federal wildlife regulations, according to reporting from multiple outlets. He stepped down in November rather than face termination and briefly transitioned to a senior advisory role within Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources.

Role and Responsibilities in Wyoming

In his new position with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Davis will primarily focus on external affairs and departmental policy, working closely with Director Bruce on outreach to stakeholders, legislative engagement and coordination with federal and state wildlife partners.

The department plays a central role in managing Wyoming’s wildlife resources — from big game populations and river fisheries to public education and habitat conservation efforts — across more than 800 species of fish and wildlife. Its statewide responsibilities include balancing hunting and angling interests, supporting habitat programs, and responding to wildlife health and invasive species threats.

A Department at a Crossroads

Wyoming’s wildlife sector faces a range of long‑term conservation challenges, from ongoing studies into declining mule deer populations to evolving public expectations around predator management, habitat protection and recreational use of natural resources. Recent initiatives by Game and Fish include targeted research projects and stakeholder task forces aimed at shaping future policy directions.

Bruce’s decision to bring Davis onboard signals an emphasis on strengthening the department’s policy footprint and intergovernmental relationships at a time when wildlife agencies across the West are confronting complex ecological and political pressures.

