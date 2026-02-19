A deadly chain-reaction crash shut down a major stretch of Interstate 80 near Evanston Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people dead and more than two dozen injured in one of the most harrowing winter highway incidents of the season.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, multiple crashes erupted simultaneously around 3 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 18 on I-80, just east of Evanston. The collisions unfolded in both eastbound and westbound lanes, completely blocking traffic in each direction as blustery winter conditions gripped the area.

Investigators say speed — specifically traveling too fast for the weather and road conditions — appears to be a primary contributing factor, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The destruction spanned both sides of the interstate.

In the eastbound lanes, several semi-trucks and passenger vehicles collided in a tangled wreckage. But the larger catastrophe unfolded westbound, where 20 semi-trucks and 12 passenger vehicles slammed into one another in a massive pileup that stretched across the roadway.

When troopers arrived minutes after the first reports, they were met with chaos — crumpled trailers, shattered glass, twisted metal and injured drivers trapped inside their vehicles. First responders immediately began rescue operations while shutting down I-80 in both directions.

Authorities have confirmed two fatalities. Twenty-two people were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital with injuries ranging from broken legs and ribs to neck injuries and severe bruising. Three of the injured were airlifted to medical centers in Utah for more advanced care.

Those fortunate enough to escape physical injury were taken by Uinta County school buses to a local machine shop in Evanston, where they were given shelter from the bitter cold.

Cleanup efforts required every available large and small wrecker from Evanston, along with additional tow crews from Lyman. Crews worked through the night under difficult winter conditions to clear the wreckage and reopen the vital cross-country corridor.

The Highway Patrol credited the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, Uinta County Fire, EMS personnel, the Red Cross, school bus drivers and numerous Good Samaritans who stopped to help in the immediate aftermath.

For many Wyoming travelers, the crash is a sobering reminder of how quickly conditions can turn on the state’s high plains highways. Winter weather in southwest Wyoming is notorious for sudden whiteouts, icy pavement and fierce crosswinds — especially along the I-80 corridor.

As investigators continue piecing together what happened, authorities are urging drivers to slow down and adjust speeds for conditions when traveling across Wyoming.

On a highway known as much for its beauty as its brutality, Wednesday’s tragedy underscores a hard truth: when winter tightens its grip, even a familiar road can become deadly in seconds.