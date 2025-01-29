Wyoming Game & Fish Department receives $2K donation for live wild turkey trap

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they received a $2,000 donation from the National Wild Turkey Federation.

That’s according to a release from Game & Fish, which states that the donation will go directly toward a live trap for wild turkeys.

The release states that the donation will enhance the department’s efforts of managing and relocating wild turkeys that seem to always be around in parts of Casper.

“We are incredibly grateful to the NWTF for their support and commitment to wild turkey conservation,” said Brandon Werner. “This new live trap will play a vital role in our efforts to address the growing challenges posed by wild turkeys in Casper neighborhoods and around the state as needed. It allows us to capture and relocate these birds to more suitable habitats where they can thrive.”

The release highlighted the fact that several wild turkeys — some part of the Thomas Gobbles Gang, others not — have infested urban areas of Casper.

In 2024, Game & Fish trapped and relocated more than 140 turkeys from Casper and the surrounding areas.

“These adaptable birds are drawn to urban areas for food and shelter, sometimes causing property damage or conflicts with residents,” the release states. “This wild turkey live trap provides a safe and effective solution for capturing large groups of wild turkeys in residential areas where nets can be challenging to set. It enables wildlife officials to relocate birds to reduce these conflicts.”

The release notes that the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) is a leader in the conservation and restoration of wild turkey populations. The organization has long-championed sustainable wildlife management practices. It is dedicated to fostering healthy ecosystems and supporting communities who try to coexist with wildlife.

“Assisting the Wyoming Game and Fish with managing habituated and nuisance birds is not only important to reduce public frustration of wild turkeys, but this effort also makes sure these wildlife remain wild. It’s also an added benefit that many of these birds can be relocated from their urban setting into areas that provides public hunting opportunities,” says David Nikonow, district biologist with NTWF for Wyoming.

The release notes that while turkeys might be fun to look at and photograph, they do, in fact, cause property damage to houses, vehicles, yards and more. They also damage trees. The release reminds Casper residents to:

Remove food sources: Do not leave birdseed, pet food, or other attractants outside. Feeding of wild turkeys is prohibited in the City of Casper.

Avoid feeding wild turkeys: Feeding wild turkeys can lead to habituation and increase conflicts.

Scare wild turkeys away: Use motion-activated sprinklers or other deterrents to keep wild turkeys out of yards.

According to the release, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department will use the trap in neighborhoods where turkeys have been causing issues and damage. If residents see turkeys, they are encouraged to report it to the Game & Fish Department at 307-473-3400.

