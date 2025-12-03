Wyoming law enforcement participated in Operation Fentanyl Free America in October 2025, a nationwide DEA effort to disrupt fentanyl trafficking. While the Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) — covering Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana — reported over one million fentanyl pills seized across the region, Wyoming’s share was comparatively small.

Wyoming vs. Colorado Seizures

Wyoming: 4,313 pills, no powder, 9 arrests, 2 weapons seized, $3,362 in cash

Colorado: 665,417 pills, 2.41 kg powder, 33 arrests, 26 weapons seized, $460,961 in cash

Utah: 378,573 pills, 1.04 kg powder, 21 arrests, 4 weapons seized, $61,758 in cash, 68.03 kg methamphetamine

The contrast is stark: Colorado’s seizures of fentanyl pills were more than 150 times higher than Wyoming’s. The disparity reflects several factors, including population size, urban density, and the number of law enforcement resources dedicated to major trafficking hubs. Denver and other Colorado cities serve as larger distribution points, while Wyoming’s rural character and smaller population mean fewer traffickers are operating in-state—but that doesn’t reduce the danger posed by even small quantities.

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky emphasized the ongoing risk: “Even in smaller states like Wyoming, a few thousand fentanyl pills can have devastating consequences. Fentanyl remains the number one killer of Americans aged 18–45.”

Wyoming Seizures in Context

Arrests: 9

Weapons seized: 2

Other drugs: 0.93 kg methamphetamine

Olesky said Operation Fentanyl Free America removed “fewer drugs, fewer criminals, and fewer weapons in communities across our four-state region,” but warned that fentanyl traffickers continue to exploit smaller states and rural corridors, including I-80, to move drugs into communities.

While Wyoming’s numbers are modest compared to Colorado, each pill represents a potentially lethal dose, highlighting the importance of ongoing law enforcement efforts and community awareness.

National DEA totals for the operation will be released in the coming weeks.

